1,245 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.52 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

