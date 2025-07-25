11,177 Shares in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.9%

BBVA stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

