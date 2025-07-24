ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 83,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 401,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

ZJK Industrial Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in ZJK Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ZJK Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in ZJK Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000.

ZJK Industrial Company Profile

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

