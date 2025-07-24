Zacks Research Weighs in on NMI’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NMI has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $4,210,337 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.