Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGY. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 227,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,709 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 987,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,022,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 854,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

