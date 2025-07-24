Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.94 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

