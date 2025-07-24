Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.45 Million in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $508.39 on Thursday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.07.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.