Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

