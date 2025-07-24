Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.780 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.58. 825,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,526. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

