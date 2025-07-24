Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) vs. Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Head to Head Survey

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) and Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Woolworths has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths $4.13 billion N/A $138.73 million N/A N/A Hennes & Mauritz $22.18 billion 0.97 $1.11 billion $0.13 23.38

This table compares Woolworths and Hennes & Mauritz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hennes & Mauritz has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Woolworths and Hennes & Mauritz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hennes & Mauritz 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths and Hennes & Mauritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths N/A N/A N/A Hennes & Mauritz 4.35% 23.48% 5.70%

Dividends

Woolworths pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hennes & Mauritz pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hennes & Mauritz pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz beats Woolworths on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The company provides food, clothing, homeware, beauty, and various lifestyle products. It offers financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial products. The company is also involved in the cash and debt management activities. Woolworths Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1929 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

