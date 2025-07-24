Winthrop Capital Management LLC Has $14.83 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 4.1% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LLY opened at $797.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $769.41 and a 200 day moving average of $799.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $756.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

