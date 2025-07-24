WillScot (WSC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect WillScot to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $587.07 million for the quarter. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WillScot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WillScot Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. WillScot has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at WillScot

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WillScot stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WillScot were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

