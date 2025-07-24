Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Williams Companies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 889,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,602. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

