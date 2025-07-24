William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for AXSM Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.65 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $22.67 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $36.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

