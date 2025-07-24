William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for VMI Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valmont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.74 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:VMI opened at $358.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.12. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.