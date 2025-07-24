Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.
