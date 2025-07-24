Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WIX

Wickes Group Trading Up 2.5%

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 226 ($3.07). The company had a trading volume of 3,926,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,635. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 141.40 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($3.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.