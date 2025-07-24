White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Up 24.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,678,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average session volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

