Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,280 ($30.98).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.27) to GBX 3,300 ($44.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,900 ($52.99) to GBX 3,500 ($47.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,790 ($37.91), for a total value of £72,735.30 ($98,825.14). Also, insider Dominic Paul sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,790 ($37.91), for a total transaction of £89,447.40 ($121,531.79). 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,241 ($44.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($30.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,352 ($45.54). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,899.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,743.47.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 194.60 ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitbread will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current year.

Whitbread announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

