What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Flowserve Q1 Earnings?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 164,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,093. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 27.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Flowserve by 6.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.3% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Flowserve by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 501,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.