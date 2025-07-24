What is William Blair’s Forecast for Equifax Q3 Earnings?

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $278.00 target price on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

NYSE EFX opened at $246.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

