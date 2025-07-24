What is William Blair’s Estimate for RCL Q2 Earnings?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

RCL stock opened at $352.03 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $355.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.11 and its 200-day moving average is $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 191.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

