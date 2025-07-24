What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TFPM FY2026 Earnings?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $82.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TFPM. Wall Street Zen raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE TFPM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,571. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

