What is Leede Financial’s Forecast for PMN FY2029 Earnings?

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Financial issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Promis Neurosciences in a report released on Monday, July 21st. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year. Leede Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Promis Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Get Promis Neurosciences alerts:

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PMN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Promis Neurosciences in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PMN

Promis Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:PMN opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Promis Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Promis Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Promis Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Allostery Investments LP owned 0.60% of Promis Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Promis Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Promis Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promis Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.