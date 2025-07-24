What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PCOR Q2 Earnings?

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Procore Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Arete began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE PCOR opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 0.89. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,900,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,692,000 after acquiring an additional 838,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,762,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,627,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,873,000 after acquiring an additional 322,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $60,520.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,680,927.95. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,167 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,525. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,447 shares of company stock worth $43,878,843. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

