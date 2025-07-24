What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Peabody Energy Q2 Earnings?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the coal producer will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE BTU opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

