Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRN. Wall Street Zen raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Western Copper & Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 604,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $273.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.17. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

