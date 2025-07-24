Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WRN. Wall Street Zen raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Western Copper & Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
Shares of WRN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $273.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.17. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
