West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a 4.8% increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $227.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.77. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

