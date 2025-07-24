Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,537,000 after acquiring an additional 232,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.