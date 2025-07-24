Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $116.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

