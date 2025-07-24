Wellchange (NASDAQ:WCT) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,467,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,136,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Wellchange Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Wellchange alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wellchange

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wellchange stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Wellchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wellchange Company Profile

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wellchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.