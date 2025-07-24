Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,236 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,786 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

