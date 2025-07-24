Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $379.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $384.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

