Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZBC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 120,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,309 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EZBC opened at $68.62 on Thursday. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

