Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 529 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

