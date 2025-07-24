Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.46% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 483,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

YYY opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $583.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.