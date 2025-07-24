Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.