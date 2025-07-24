Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.