Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

EA opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,508.43. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,822,884. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after buying an additional 663,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

