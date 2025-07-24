Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,005 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $50,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 166.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 78.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $111,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $742,696. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $153,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,195.69. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WBS opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. Webster Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

