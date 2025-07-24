Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $196,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,184.05. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WBS opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 327.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

