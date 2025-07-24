Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th.

Weatherford International Stock Up 4.8%

Weatherford International stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFRD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weatherford International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 129.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 81,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 223.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.