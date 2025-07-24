Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.
Waterstone Financial Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSBF
Waterstone Financial Company Profile
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waterstone Financial
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft’s AI Bet Faces a Major Test This Earnings Season
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- A Huge Bet on Uranium: Why Traders Are Piling Into the URNM ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Kratos Defense Is Changing Warfare—Here’s What’s Driving It
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.