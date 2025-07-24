Water Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

RTX, CocaCola, PepsiCo, Home Depot, Riot Platforms, United Rentals, and CSX are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves sourcing, treating, distributing or managing water—ranging from utilities and pipeline operators to firms that develop filtration, desalination and wastewater-treatment technologies. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the growing global demand for clean and reliable water infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of CocaCola stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,820,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,371,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $299.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,657,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,366,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $14.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $792.54. 656,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,839. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $736.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.14. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 12,858,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,574,404. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

