Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.80 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.56). 3,587,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,940,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.57).

Warehouse REIT Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £486.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.92.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Warehouse REIT had a return on equity of 81.53% and a net margin of 856.82%. Research analysts expect that Warehouse REIT will post 5.74454 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

