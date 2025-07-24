Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 13.3%

TXN stock opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

