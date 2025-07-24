Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $557,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $269.94 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.47 and a 200-day moving average of $282.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

