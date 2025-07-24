Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $247,000 in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

