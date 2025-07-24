Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 2,185 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.