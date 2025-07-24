Wabash National (WNC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $435.75 million for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.850–0.350 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.250 EPS.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE WNC opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wabash National by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 59.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 864.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on WNC

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.