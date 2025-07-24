Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2,540.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $207.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.47.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,136,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

